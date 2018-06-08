Manchester United must pay £60million to complete transfer of Premier League star following talks

Manchester United must reportedly fork out as much as £60million to seal the transfer of West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic this summer.

The Hammers do not want to sell the Austria international and are asking for big money for him following links with United, according to the Daily Mirror.

United fans won’t exactly be thrilled at the prospect of their club paying so much for a player who most likely wouldn’t even be a starter at Old Trafford after netting just 11 goals last season.

Still, Arnautovic could be a useful squad player and has generally performed at a high level in the Premier League in the last few years, having impressed at Stoke City before joining West Ham last season.

This report follows another story from Osterreich that Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has been in talks with the player’s agent over a move.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck, but at the moment one imagines £60m is far too much for United to consider paying for a player of this calibre.