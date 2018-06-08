Real Madrid ready to seal incredible £307m transfer that makes it ‘impossible’ to keep Manchester United target

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to pay an eye-watering £307million to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

This incredible revelation has been made by the Sun, who state Madrid are eager to smash the world transfer record to ensure they can get the Brazil international on their books.

MORE: Luis Suarez learns Manchester United and Liverpool could be beaten to £61million transfer

Neymar is already the world’s most expensive player at £200m, as reported last summer by BBC Sport, but £307m would break that by a long way.

The 26-year-old is precisely the kind of Galactico name Real like to have on their books, and his arrival would raise serious doubts over the future of star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the Sun, it would be ‘impossible’ for the Spanish giants to have both Neymar and Ronaldo on the club’s payroll due to their astronomical wages.

This must give Manchester United serious hope of bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford after recent speculation involving the Portugal international.

Don Balon have linked Ronaldo with a move back to United, though at the time they stated Real were playing hardball over the deal, demanding £175m.

Neymar joining Los Blancos could change their stance, and with the former Barcelona man playing in the same position as Ronaldo it sends a strong hint he could be on his way out of the Bernabeu.

Whether that’s to United is another matter, but Red Devils fans may be able to start dreaming.