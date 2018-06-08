The odds for David Beckham and Victoria Beckham getting a divorce has been suspended by bookmakers following speculation on social media about the former England captain.

The Mirror have reported that bookmakers Paddy Power said they would no longer be accepting bets on Victoria and David splitting up.

“We’ve decided to suspend betting on the separation between Posh and Becks,” a spokesman said, as per the article.

As per The Express a Paddy Power spokesperson also said they would be suspended any betting weeks before the couple’s 19th wedding anniversary:

“We’ve decided to suspend betting on the separation between Posh and Becks. It looks like it’s a case of 1 becomes 2 with their marriage seemingly going down the loo.”

However, the couple hit back amid the storm surrounding their marriage and according to a statement, as per The Mirror, representatives for the couple said: “There is no statement due or divorce. This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time.

“There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news.”

Furthermore, The Express said in the same report that the pair, who have been married since 1999, tthat the rumours were “embarrassing and laughable.”

David and Victoria have four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz were born in 1999, 2002 and 2005 respectively whilst daughter Harper, was born in 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Could a Beckham divorce be on the cards? We’ll keep you updated with any news that filters through.