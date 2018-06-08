Juventus star Paulo Dybala is hoping for a reunion with Manchester Utd star Paul Pogba at Juventus.

The pair enjoyed great success together at Juventus winning multiple titles together.

Pogba has come under the microscope for his performances for France recently after he was jeered by French supporters during France’s 3-1 win against Italy last week.

Pogba was booed in the second half after his shot was well off the mark, and again when he was replaced by Steven N’Zonzi with five minutes remaining and Didier Deschamps and Antoine Griezmann were forced to defend the Manchester Utd star after the game.

The midfielder also endured a mixed season with the Red Devils last season and found himself out of Jose Mourinho’s side after a defeat to Tottenham at Wembley – where the pair appeared to have a dispute about tactics on the touchline.

Pogba made his name with Juventus after his move from Old Trafford in 2012 but has failed to replicate that form consistently for the Old Trafford outfit.

But according to Calciomercato, Dybala said to TYC Sport, he hoped for a reunion with his close friend and talked about their bond on and off the pitch.

“With Paul I kept a good relationship even after his departure for England,” said Dybala.

“With him I was very good on the pitch, we had a lot of feeling, even outside the field we always felt very good.”

He continued: “I feel that if he could come back, it will be very good for our friendship. We would stop making video calls and we would go back to training together. We always made new greetings, new ways to celebrate a goal, like when we touched each other with our finger after seeing Dragon Ball Z.”

It isn’t the first time that Dybala has talked about the flamboyant Frenchman and was saddened to see his friend depart the Old Lady.

“Pogba’s departure was a tough hit for me,’ said the Argentine, as reported by the Metro in November.

“He is a friend of mine, we were on very good terms on and off the pitch.”