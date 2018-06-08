As per BBC Sport, England captain Harry Kane has put pen-to-paper on a new six-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2024 and is now looking to help his side end their long wait for a trophy next season.

Kane, 24, scored a remarkable 41 goals in 48 appearances last season as Spurs got back into the Champions League, and keeping hold of the star striker is a statement of intent from chairman Daniel Levy and could ensure the club are able to take the step up to the next level.

The striker made history this season by scoring his 100th Premier League goal and became Tottenham’s leading scorer in the Premier League era.

Personal accolades are something that has come easy to the Spurs man but Tottenham’s last trophy came in the Carling Cup back in 2008 and the Walthamstow born star is hoping to improve on Spurs’ performances where they reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the past two seasons.

Talking to Sky Sports, Kane said: “The main thing [for next season] is a trophy,” he said. “It’s been about four years now that I’ve been playing at this level and we’re yet to win a trophy.”

Kane’s previous contract, was reportedly worth more than £100,000 a week, had been due to expire in 2022, according to BBC Sport, but his new long-term deal, is worth an extraordinary £90m according to the Daily Mail.

He also joins Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino who signed a new five-year deal in May keeping him at the north London club until 2023, as per BBC Sport, and they will be hoping to challenge for the Premier League next season.