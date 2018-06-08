Who did it better… Bale or Ronaldo? New Bicycle Kick Challenge game lets you emulate both

The bicycle kick is one of football’s toughest techniques to master.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale both pulled it off in spectacular fashion during Real Madrid’s triumphant Champions League campaign.

Ronaldo nailed a stunner to help Real edge past Juventus at the last-eight stage before Bale delivered another blockbuster to floor Liverpool in the final.

There were many disagreements over which goal was better.

But Pomu.com have created a brilliant free game to let you replicate – or even outdo – both goals.

The Bicycle Kick Challenge is so simple to play but so addictive and tough to master.

It has multiple achievements to unlock and requires just a mouse to play.

Each round lasts just 90 seconds, but be warned: IT IS ADDICTIVE!

In the unlikely event that you get bored of the Bicycle Kick Challenge, Pomu.com have a host of other games to keep you entertained. Many of them are aimed at football fans too, such as DD Free Kick, Penalty Fever 3D and the various editions of their Toon Cup series.