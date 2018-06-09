Unai Emery eager for Arsenal to seal transfer of €30million star

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly a big fan of Mainz star Jean-Philippe Gbamin as the club look to be in the running to seal a €30million summer transfer.

The Ivory Coast international, who seems equally adept at centre-back or defensive midfield, could be a superb signing for the Gunners if he lives up to the potential he’s shown so far in his career.

Starting out at Lens in France, Gbamin has gone on to impress in the Bundesliga and RMC claim Emery has been following his progress closely.

The Spanish tactician recently replaced Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, and while it’s unclear how much control he’ll have in the transfer market, RMC suggest he’s a key figure behind the north Londoners’ pursuit of Gbamin.

The 22-year-old seems an ideal fit for Arsenal’s needs at the moment, with the club short of quality and depth in both defence and midfield.

RMC state that Mainz want €30million for the player, which doesn’t seem like it should be too much for Arsenal.

Still, it remains to be seen if they will press ahead with other targets instead as a host of new faces are linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium.

BBC Sport have reported Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos could join in defence, while Gianluca Di Marzio have linked them with Lucas Torreira as an option in midfield.