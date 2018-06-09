Chelsea open talks to beat Manchester United and Barcelona to €35million transfer

Chelsea have reportedly initiated contact over a potential transfer swoop for Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet in a surprise twist over the saga.

The young Frenchman has shone in La Liga in recent times, attracting plenty of talk over a potential move to a bigger club this summer.

According to France Football, Chelsea are the latest club to approach the player, who has also been tracked by Barcelona in recent times and has a €35million release clause.

Lenglet could be a great fit at Chelsea, who look in urgent need of strengthening this summer after a disappointing season in 2017/18.

David Luiz and Gary Cahill arguably look past their best and suffered significant dips in form throughout the latest campaign, and a top young defender like Lenglet could be ideal for the Blues to help them rebuild.

L’Equipe have also linked Manchester United with the 22-year-old, who also shone in the Champions League last season as Sevilla knocked the Red Devils out of the competition.

Clearly ready to move on to the bigger stage, Lenglet shouldn’t be short of suitors this summer, and it seems his agent isn’t ruling out a move to any team in Europe right now.

‘He [Lenglet] knows he has to think a lot about it and he will take a decision by the end of the month,” Lenglet’s agent Gregory Dakad told ESPN.

‘We have offers from clubs in various countries and he is thinking about what the best decision is.

‘He is not ruling out any country in Europe.’