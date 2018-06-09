Transfer of £19m star to Manchester United will allow Champions League giants to swoop for Red Devils target

A transfer deal for a star to join Manchester United looks to have cleared the way for a separate Red Devils target to join a huge Champions League giant.

Manchester United signing Diogo Dalot from Porto will clear the way for Juventus to now take the pole position in the transfer battle for Valencia right-back João Cancelo.

United have confirmed the arrival of Dalot this week from Portuguese side Porto and the Manchester Evening News have reported that the deal for the youngster is likely to be in the region of £19m.

The deal however is reportedly likely to be good news to Serie A champions Juventus.

The Italian outlet CalcioMercato have reported that United will now clear the way for Juve to take the pole position to sign Valencia right-back João Cancelo. Cancelo has reportedly been heavily linked with a move to United but the Red Devils and Jose Mourinho are likely to have cooled their interest in the defender after sealing a deal for Dalot.

Dalot is just 19-years-old and is therefore unlikely to find an immediate place in United ‘s regular starting eleven. Instead, the Portuguese teenager is likely to gradually take over from Valencia with experience certainly needed to aid the youngster’s development.

Dalot is not United’s only early summer signing announcement this week with the Metro reporting that the Red Devils beat off rivals Manchester City to complete a £52m deal for Brazilian midfielder Fred.