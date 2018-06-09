Liverpool fans have been put at ease, after Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who works for reliable Italian news outlet Di Marzio, has said that Nabil Fekir’s move to the Reds is a “done deal”.

As stated by the journalist on Twitter, Romano has put Reds fans’ worries about the Fekir deal not going through to rest by replying to a tweet asking about the transfer, stating that it is a “done deal”.

It had been reported by the Guardian that Liverpool were set to sign Fekir after they met his £53M valuation, and that Lyon have denied claims that a deal for the player is done, so this tweet from Romano will be great news for Reds fans anywhere.

Fekir has been absolutely sensational for Lyon this past season, with the French international bagging a total of 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions to guide the French side into the Champions League.

If Romano words are to be believed, Fekir is set to be the Reds’ second signing of the summer, with fellow Ligue 1 star Fabinho joining the club from Monaco earlier in the window.

Only time will tell if Romano’s words are true, and if Liverpool are in fact about to greatly boost the quality of their squad with the signing of Fekir.