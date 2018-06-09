£52m superstar will not complete move to Liverpool in devastating and shock U turn

A star that has been heavily linked with a transfer to Liverpool looks set to stay at his current club.

Ligue 1 side Lyon have reportedly announced that Nabil Fekir will remain at the club and will not complete a move to Liverpool to join Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Goal have reported the breaking news this evening that the French international and talented attacking midfielder is set to remain at the Ligue 1 side.

The news is a shocking U turn with recent reports in the last seven days all indicating that Fekir was on the verge of completing a deal to join Liverpool.

The Telegraph reported yesterday that Fekir was extremely close to finalising what looked an inevitable move to Liverpool for a fee of £52m with the transfer to be completed before the World Cup.

However, this evening’s reports suggest a harsh U turn has been produced from Fekir and/or Lyon in which the Frenchman looks set to remain in France.

The Guardian reported yesterday that a deal for Fekir to join Liverpool could have fallen through at the final hurdle following concerns over Fekir’s fitness during a medical.

While tonight’s reports would suggest that the deal is very much off, it is unlikely that this story and speculation will go away overnight with David Maddock from the Mirror immediately responding to tonight’s news by suggesting that the deal is far from off.