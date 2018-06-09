Italian giants Juventus are reportedly eyeing up a double swoop for Barcelona pair Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer, who have both been unimpressive since their moves back in 2016.

Don Balon are reporting Massimiliano Allegri’s side are eyeing up a swoop for the duo, and that they are ready to offer a total of €55M in order to secure deals for both players.

MORE: Barcelona draw up three-man shortlist of replacements for €60M Chelsea and Liverpool target

The news outlet are also stating that new technical secretary for the Blaugrana, Eric Abidal, wants to bring in €65M for the duo, so it seems the Old Lady may have to up their offer if they are to bring in both Gomes and Alcacer.

Despite having two years to settle into life at the Nou Camp, both Gomes and Alcacer both look uncomfortable and out of their depth when playing for the Blaugrana.

Gomes only managed to clock up 628 minutes in La Liga this season, with these being spread out of 16 games, with most of these appearances being him coming on as a substitute.

The story is similar with Alcacer, as the Spaniard was only able to play for 693 minutes in the league, however the forward did manage to score four and assist four in that time, an impressive feat.

It seems Barcelona may be able to get two of their lesser important players off their books should they manage to agree a deal with Juventus. Watch this space.