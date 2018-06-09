Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema is reportedly desperate to secure a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer as he is tired of being in the firing line from the club’s fans.

Don Balon are stating that the France international, who played a pivotal role in helping the club secure the Champions League this season, has asked club president Florenino Perez for a move away from the Spanish giants.

The news outlet are also stating that Benzema is sick of being called out by fans, and that the forward wants to move to a new club only if they are in the Champions League.

Since joining Real from French side Lyon in the summer of 2009, Benzema has seen himself become a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In 412 games for the European champions, the 30-year-old has managed to bag a total of 193 goals and 115 assists, a phenomenal record that any player would be proud to call their own.

Despite this, the French forward still gets flack from some of the Los Blancos faithful for his below-par performances in the past few seasons, as the striker has only managed to bag 16 league goals in 61 appearances since the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

If Benzema does leave, it’ll definitely be interesting to see who the club go for to replace the ageing forward.