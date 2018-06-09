‘Embarrassing’ – Liverpool destroyed by fans on social media after devastating transfer announcement

Liverpool have been handed a huge transfer blow this evening and fans have not reacted favourably to the news.

MORE: Liverpool star Mo Salah attacks Sergio Ramos in latest exchange of words with the Real Madrid captain

Lyon have announced this evening that Nabil Fekir will remain at the club despite week long speculation that he was on the verge of completing a deal to Liverpool.

The news is inevitably a huge blow to Liverpool and fans of all clubs have taken to social media to slate Jurgen Klopp’s side for failing to complete what looked to be a done deal.

Just yesterday, the Telegraph reported that Liverpool were incredibly close to completing a £52m deal for Fekir with just a few final parts of the deal to be completed.

However, news began to emerge yesterday evening that the deal may not be as straightforward as it had been initially forecasted with concerns growing over Fekir’s fitness following a medical that supposedly took place.

Lyon however have this evening released a statement that states that the Frenchman will remain at the club.

Nabil Fekir reste à l’OL https://t.co/RiE3st94Vq — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 9, 2018

The news is a huge blow to Jurgen Klopp and the Reds. Despite impressive campaigns under Klopp in which numerous finals have been reached, Klopp is yet to have secured any silverware at Anfield and losing out on the signature of Nail Fekir is perhaps an indication that the Reds are still in the shadow of the real giants of European football.

Fans took to twitter to express that the news and the way in which the Fekir deal has unfolded has been embarrassing.

This Fekir deal is actually peak Liverpool, how did we manage to mess this transfer up — Anees (@Anees_B) June 9, 2018

Wait, how did Liverpool mess this up ? https://t.co/5Vp6hOyRaW — ????? ??? (@akhtivist) June 9, 2018

Wow the state of man u fans ?? they are so embarrassing. Fekir is playing for Liverpool get used to it https://t.co/2Vy3JKfmvt — Chip Skylark (@letitflyely) June 9, 2018