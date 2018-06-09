Manchester United launch bid to hijack £44million Real Madrid transfer on instruction of Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told his club he wants the transfer of another new right-back this summer and that could be bad news for Real Madrid.

Upon Mourinho’s instructions, United are said to have launched an offer for Real Sociedad star Alvaro Odriozola in a transfer likely to be worth around £44million, according to Don Balon.

Odriozola has shone in La Liga in recent times and Don Balon claim Real Madrid thought they had a deal wrapped up for the talented 22-year-old.

Still, United may now be set to hijack the deal in a surprise development, especially considering the Red Devils already have Antonio Valencia and recent signing Diogo Dalot in that position.

Still, with Valencia ageing and the inexperienced Dalot at the opposite end of his career, Odriozola could be ideal to come in and be first choice straight away.

It remains to be seen if United can pip Madrid to this transfer, but Don Balon’s report suggests they’re very much in the running after Mourinho got involved.

Fans will love to see this kind of ruthlessness from United in the transfer market, with the club certainly needing to do all they can to build a squad capable of closing a fairly sizeable gap on Manchester City next season.