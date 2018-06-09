Manchester United have crucial edge over Champions League giants in transfer pursuit of £175m-rated star

Manchester United could have some edge over Juventus in the running to seal the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Serbia international for some time now, with the latest from Radio Sei, as translated by the Sun, being that the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

Milinkovic certainly seems to be hot property after his impressive displays in Serie A, and it seems Lazio aren’t ready to let their star player leave on the cheap.

Sport Witness cites the paper version of Corriere dello Sport reporting that the Italian giants want as much as £175million for the 23-year-old at the moment, though there’s some suggestion that could fall.

The report claims that would be too much for Juventus to pay for Milinkovic-Savic, while United could also hold a crucial advantage over their rivals due to being based outside Italy.

It makes sense that Lazio would not want to sell a top performer like Milinkovic-Savic to a Serie A rival, so United will just have to hope aforementioned reports of Real Madrid and PSG being involved don’t mean they’re potentially priced out of the deal by clubs with as much, if not more, financial strength than them.

United could do with one more midfield signing this summer, with their official site reporting they’ve agreed a deal to land Fred, but with Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini nearing the end of his contract there certainly seems room for Milinkovic-Savic as well.