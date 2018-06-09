How Jose Mourinho plans to change Paul Pogba’s role as £52m Manchester United transfer is close to completion

Manchester United could make Fred a key part of their midfield next season as Jose Mourinho looks to shift to playing a three in that area of the pitch and giving Paul Pogba more freedom.

The Red Devils recently announced on their official site that a deal had been agreed to bring in Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, though the transfer has not yet been fully completed.

MORE: £90m Man United target and £40m Brazilian ideal for Liverpool as Nabil Fekir transfer thrown into doubt

Once it is, however, the Brazil international could be crucial to United’s new way of lining up as they look to improve on last season and get Pogba playing at a higher level in a system that could suit him better.

According to the Metro, Fred, who is expected to cost the club £52million, is seen as ideal to line up alongside Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the middle, with the Frenchman giving more attacking freedom than previously from that area.

Pogba’s struggles were a defining feature of United’s disappointing season in 2017/18, and it seems vital for Mourinho to work out how to get the 25-year-old shining as he did at Juventus.

The Portuguese tactician isn’t known to be one to know how best to use flair players like Pogba, but fans will hope landing Fred can be the start of a change in fortunes in that department.