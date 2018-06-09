Manchester United tipped to seal transfer of Chelsea star after drastic shift in odds

Manchester United are being tipped to seal the transfer of Chelsea winger Willian this summer as he becomes odds-on to be a Red Devils player next season.

This is according to the Daily Express, who report that bookmakers Coral have seen a big shift in odds regarding Willian that have persuaded them he’s set for a move to Old Trafford.

The Brazil international does seem an ideal attacking player to add to Jose Mourinho’s squad, having shone for Chelsea in recent times after initially being brought to Stamford Bridge by Mourinho when he was Blues boss.

The Metro recently reported of United’s interest in Willian, though they stated this could be complicated by the club’s managerial situation at the moment.

Don Balon have also suggested the Premier League giants have stepped up talks to sign Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale as another option in that area of the pitch.

United struggled to keep up with Manchester City last season, and Willian could be the kind of upgrade on the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford required to help close that gap.

‘Willian is now odd-on for the first time to move to Manchester United therefore we believe this a deal which will be completed this summer,’ Coral’s John Hill is quoted in the Express.