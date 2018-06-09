Barcelona’s new sporting director eyes shock transfer raid on Manchester City

Barcelona’s new sporting director Eric Abidal is reportedly keen for his club to seal the transfer of Manchester City wonderkid Phil Foden.

The 18-year-old midfielder is considered a huge talent but perhaps remains some way away from staking a regular place in the City first-team, which has led to some speculation over his future.

MORE: Real Madrid ready to pay €150million to beat Barcelona to dream transfer

This comes from Don Balon, who state that Barcelona could look to pounce for the England Under-19 international in what would be an exciting and intriguing move.

Foden could become the latest young English talent to try his luck abroad due to a lack of opportunities on home soil, with Jadon Sancho recently making the move from City to Borussia Dortmund, while Arsenal lost Marcus McGuane to Barcelona.

City fans would surely love to see their club bring through more homegrown talent like Foden, who shone for England Under-17s when they won the World Cup last year.

Barcelona generally have more of a tradition of trusting their young talent, so Foden could do well to make the move to the Nou Camp to help him make progress in his extremely promising career.