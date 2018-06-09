Manchester United step up talks in recent days to complete stunning transfer of £195m-rated star

Manchester United have reportedly intensified talks with the entourage of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale in the last few days as Jose Mourinho decides to prioritise him over Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is according to Don Balon, who suggest negotiations have put Ronaldo in a difficult situation as both he and Bale look to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

The Portugal international has had another superb campaign and attracted some talk of a move back to Old Trafford, with Don Balon reporting that United have been keen to try a swap deal for him involving Paul Pogba.

However, the latest from the Spanish outlet is that Bale could be Mourinho’s main focus to strengthen his attack this summer, in what looks a necessary addition.

Alexis Sanchez has struggled since his January move from Arsenal, while doubts also remain over young forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who have not been regulars and have generally struggled to take their chances when used by Mourinho.

The Daily Record have also linked United with an interest in Bale, and it could be an expensive move for the Red Devils as another Don Balon report states Real Madrid want as much as £195million for the Wales international.

That shouldn’t necessarily be beyond United, but some will question the wisdom of the club paying so much for a player nearing his 29th birthday who has struggled with injuries in recent times, resulting in him falling out of favour at the Bernabeu last season.

Bale did, however, show his class with two goals off the bench as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, and it is this BT Sport interview after the game that has also undoubtedly sparked talk that he could leave Spain this summer.