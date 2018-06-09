Real Madrid ready to pay €150million to beat Barcelona to dream transfer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to spend big to beat Barcelona to the transfer of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Don Balon claim the Spanish giants could offer as much as €150million for the Spurs attacker this summer in what would be a major blow to Barcelona’s transfer plans.

Eriksen has shone in the Premier League in recent times, establishing himself as one of the best creative midfield players in Europe, and like someone who could do a fine job of replacing the legendary Andres Iniesta at Barca.

The Spanish veteran has left the club at the end of the 2017/18 season, and Don Balon mention Barcelona’s interest in signing Eriksen to boost their options in that position.

Real, however, are also seemingly big admirers of Eriksen as Don Balon state they could go all out to ensure they beat their rivals to his signature this summer.

The Denmark international would be a great fit at either club, though it’s also being reported by the Daily Mirror that he could follow Harry Kane in signing a new contract with Spurs.