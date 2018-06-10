Chelsea rival Juventus for transfer of versatile wide-man as contract talks break down

Chelsea are reportedly one of the latest clubs to be linked with an interest in the transfer of Roma wide-man Alessandro Florenzi this summer.

The Italy international could be available as the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan also show an interest as his club refuse to meet his contract demands, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Football Italia.

Florenzi has long looked one of the finest players in Europe in his position, showing himself to be a very adept attacking full-back.

The 27-year-old has also played wide right in midfield, and could therefore be ideal as a wing-back in Chelsea’s 3-4-3 system that they’ve used under Antonio Conte.

Of course, it remains to be seen if that system will still be in place if Conte leaves Stamford Bridge this summer, as has been widely reported.

The Daily Express have reported that Laurent Blanc is in line to replace the Italian tactician, and it remains to be seen what kind of formation the Frenchman would use.

Either way, Florenzi could be a great fit in the Premier League and it does seem his Roma future is in doubt as clubs reportedly circle.