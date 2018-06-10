Chelsea may have cause to worry about the future of their promising young midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer.

The 22-year-old shone on loan at Crystal Palace in the season just gone, and has long been regarded as one of the brightest prospects coming through at Stamford Bridge.

However, like many young players before him at Chelsea, he’s found playing time in the first-team hard to come by, despite impressing so much at Palace that he’s been called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Ahead of the tournament, Loftus-Cheek has admitted playing regularly is important to him after noticing his own improvement after being given the chance at Palace.

The youngster now says he’ll have to think about his future once the World Cup is over, so Chelsea know they may not have too long to convince this big talent to continue with them.

‘Going forward I’ve really realised the importance of playing regularly for my own progress and development,’ Loftus-Cheek is quoted in the Daily Mirror.

‘I felt like I got better and better every game at Palace so playing regularly is the key going forward and that will help me make my decision after the World Cup.’

Chelsea have previously failed to spot the potential of talented young players on their books, letting the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah go earlier in their careers, only to live to regret it as they’ve since become star players for their rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively.