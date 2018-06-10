Chelsea star initiates transfer talks with Real Madrid president following Zinedine Zidane departure

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly been in touch with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about possibly returning to the club in this summer’s transfer window.

This follows Zinedine Zidane leaving Madrid as manager at the end of last season, following an unforgettable spell in which he won three Champions League titles in less than full three seasons in charge.

MORE: Chelsea handed chance to seal £61million transfer as star is offered to major European clubs

Morata spent one of those seasons under Zidane but did not play regularly, and his exit looks to have motivated him to ask Perez about the possibility of rejoining Real, according to Don Balon.

The Spain international has struggled at Chelsea and it would not be a huge surprise if the Blues ditched him after just one season.

The Daily Mirror have recently linked the west Londoners with an interest in Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who seems far more ideal to lead the line for the club next season.

Don Balon suggest Morata is aware his future at Chelsea is in doubt and he has therefore discussed his chances of returning to his favoured club, though it seems Perez is not yet certain on signing a new striker.

Karim Benzema may have had a difficult season last term but Don Balon suggest he remains first choice, or that bringing in a new centre-forward would likely hinge on what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.