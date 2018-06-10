Barcelona and Spain star Gerard Pique is reportedly desperate for the club to make a move for Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas, who he sees as a potential replacement for Paco Alcacer.

Don Balon are stating that Pique is very eager for the club to make a move to bring Aspas to the club if fellow Spaniard Alcacer ends up leaving the Nou Camp.

MORE: Barcelona must pay €80million to sign Manchester City transfer target

The news outlet are also stating that the Blaugrana won’t have to spend an awful lot to bring Aspas to Catalonia, something that’ll be music to the ears for the Spanish giants.

Alcacer, who joined the club from Valencia for €30M in 2016 as per the BBC, has failed to impress Barcelona fans since his moves, and replacing him with Aspas would be a huge step up in quality.

The Celta Vigo star managed to bag a total of 24 goals and five assists in 34 league appearances last season, a total that was only topped big a handful of players.

If Barcelona do manage to bring in Aspas and listen to Pique, it’ll be interesting to see how the Spaniard copes with the pressure of playing with some of the world’s best and biggest names.