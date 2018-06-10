Lionel Messi is reportedly not fully convinced about Barcelona’s want to land the transfer of Ajax and Holland starlet Frenkie De Jong.

Don Balon are reporting that the Argentine superstar is desperate for the club to sign players who will go straight into the first team at the Camp Nou, something De Jong most likely will not be.

The news outlet are also stating that if Barcelona do sign players like De Jong and Brazilian ace Arthur, this will stop them pursuing any more midfielders, and that Messi isn’t sure that these types of players will be enough for Barcelona to challenge on all fronts next season.

Spanish news outlet Diario Gol have reported that De Jong will cost any club a total of €20M, a price that’ll be a bargain for a player with his quality and potential.

Despite being just 21 years old, De Jong has already managed to establish himself as a first team player for the Dutch giants.

In 26 appearances in all competitions last season, the youngster managed to clock up a total of one goal and nine assists, a fantastic return for a player in his position and of his age.

If Barcelona listen to Messi and not move for De Jong in the end, it’ll be interesting to see who they target next to bolster their squad.