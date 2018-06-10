Real Madrid captain has reportedly learned the outcome of a rumoured transfer tussle between his club and Manchester United for the transfer of Alvaro Odriozola.

The Real Sociedad right-back has attracted plenty of interest in recent times, but Don Balon suggests Ramos has received confirmation Los Blancos have won the race for his signature.

Odriozola has shone in La Liga and should make a fine signing for whichever top club snaps him up this summer, with United also reported to have been in the running yesterday.

Another report from Don Balon claimed Jose Mourinho had attempted to hijack the deal, likely to cost around €50million.

United have already signed a new right-back this summer in the form of Diogo Dalot, so it may not be a huge concern if they do miss out on Odriozola.

Antonio Valencia should also have it in him to continue as first choice for the Red Devils, despite his age and having spent most of his career playing as a midfielder.

Like Ramos, Odriozola is a member of Spain’s 2018 World Cup squad for the upcoming summer tournament in Russia.