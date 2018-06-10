Manchester United consider £167m-plus-player bid for ambitious transfer that could suit both sides perfectly

Manchester United could reportedly try their luck with a cash-plus-player bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer.

According to Don Balon, France international Mbappe is in Jose Mourinho’s sights and he could just try a straightforward bid for the 19-year-old attacker.

MORE: Manchester United find out when they can complete £80million transfer raid

However, the Spanish outlet also raises the possibility of the Red Devils using Martial as part of the deal, which would likely send shock-waves around Europe.

Mbappe is one of the best young players of his generation, having shone in the last couple of years for PSG and former club Monaco.

If United could sign him it would be some statement, and the good news is that Don Balon suggest Martial could be open to the deal due to generally being open to a move away from Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old certainly hasn’t lived up to expectations at United in recent times and it could be the best move for him to return to his native France to play for a team that might use him more regularly and play a more attacking style better suited to his game.

In many ways, this deal could be perfect for both parties, with United in need of strengthening up front while PSG, as noted by Don Balon, could have financial difficulties around the corner.

If that were to be the case, while it would undoubtedly be a blow to lose Mbappe, bringing in a fee of £167m as well as a ready-made replacement would be superb business to help them through this difficult patch.

MORE: 3 in, 3 out: How Man United could majorly strengthen by offloading £181m trio to fund £235m triple transfer