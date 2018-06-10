Man United are eyeing up a €270M move for PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe, who is also a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Don Balon are reporting that Jose Mourinho is very fond of Mbappe and his work, and that the Red Devils are said to be eyeing up a €270M swoop for the French superstar.

Spanish news outlet Sport have reported in the past that Real Madrid are very keen on signing Mbappe this summer, so we may see the two European giants battle it out to land a deal for one of the world’s brightest young stars.

Mbappe has been all the talk since he burst onto the scene for Monaco during the 2016/17 season, with the French forward setting both Ligue 1 and the Champions League alight with his performances.

This season, the youngster manage to bag a mightily impressive 21 goals and 16 assists in all competition to help PSG reclaim the Ligue 1 title from rivals Monaco.

If Man United end up making a €270M for Mbappe, all eyes will be on French giants PSG to see if they are willing to let one of the world’s brightest youngsters leave, albeit for what would be a world record fee.