“Agent P” – Manchester United fans excited as Paul Pogba chats with £195m transfer target

Manchester United fans are a little excited as Paul Pogba and Gareth Bale engage in a little social media exchange.

There’s been plenty of speculation – as there seems to be most summers – that Bale could be on his way to Old Trafford this summer after casting doubt over his Real Madrid future.

The Wales international came off the bench to score twice in Real’s Champions League final win over Liverpool, but told BT Sport afterwards that he was disappointed not to start the game and with his lack of playing time in general.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

Since then, Don Balon have reported that United have intensified efforts to bring Bale to the club, with another Don Balon report claiming Madrid value him at as much as £195million.

Now Bale has initiated a little chat with Pogba on Instagram, offering him his services as a hairdresser and asking him what colour he’d like to dye it.

It’s hardly talk over a transfer, but some United fans believe ‘Agent P’ can now work his magic and lure the 28-year-old to Manchester…

