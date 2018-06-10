£100m Manchester United transfer target tells CL giants his preferred destination this summer

Manchester United look to have been handed a major boost in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

The Wales international is said to have held talks with Bayern Munich but told them his preference is for a move to the Premier League this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

MORE: Manchester United find out when they can complete £80million transfer raid

Bale would be a fine signing for United as they lack inspiration in attack, with Jose Mourinho yet to see the best of Alexis Sanchez since signing the Chilean from Arsenal in January.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have also been in and out of the side and don’t quite look ready to be first choice, so there’s certainly room for the addition of Bale.

The 28-year-old has had his difficulties at Real Madrid but showed with his cameo in the Champions League final that he remains one of the world’s finest attacking players on his day.

Don Balon say Madrid want as much as £195million for him, but another piece from the same site suggests United are stepping up their interest in bringing the former Tottenham man to Old Trafford after talks in recent days, while the Mirror’s latest update suggests he’s rated at closer to £100m.

If the Mirror’s claims that Bale has informed Bayern he’d rather move to England this summer, that looks like putting the Red Devils in a very strong position indeed to get this particular deal over the line.