Man City in advanced talks to seal triple transfer next week, including Man United target & Jorginho alternative

Manchester City are reportedly hopeful of signing three players in the coming week as negotiations are at an advanced stage for exciting transfer additions.

It’s been widely reported by BBC Sport and others that a move for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is close, but he may not be the only one on his way to the Etihad Stadium.

Don Balon also claim City are working on signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl and Real Betis ace Fabian Ruiz alongside Mahrez.

This comes as the Daily Mirror also claim City are looking into alternative midfield targets as Napoli are doing their best to hold on to star player Jorginho unless a big offer comes in.

BBC Sport had also mentioned him as looking likely to move to City alongside Mahrez, but the Mirror state Nice star Jean Seri is now on the Premier League champions’ radar.

Don Balon, however, state that Weigl could be the big-name midfielder brought in, though Ruiz also looks an exciting potential addition, with the Spanish outlet stating Manchester United have been tracking him too.

Clubs will be keen to get business done before the World Cup holds things up, so it could be that City will have some exciting news in the coming days.