Manchester United ‘offered signing of €70million goal machine’ in SHOCK move

Manchester United are among the clubs to have been offered the shock transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this summer.

PSG have financial concerns as they have their transfer dealings looked at by UEFA after expensive purchases of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

This could mean player exits this summer as Cavani seems to have become a surprise name in the firing line at the Parc des Princes.

Previously linked with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona, it seems a number of top clubs have passed up on the chance to sign the Uruguay international for PSG’s asking price of €70million this summer.

Don Balon report that the player has been offered around Europe’s top clubs without naming specific names apart from Real and Barca, who don’t want him.

CaughtOffside understands United are one of the clubs to have been offered the signing of the 31-year-old, and it’s not yet clear if they’ll take PSG up on that offer.

The Red Devils could do with more firepower up front after mixed seasons from the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial last year, but Cavani looks a tad expensive for his age.

Still, the South American has been hugely prolific during his time with PSG and could be an option worth considering if moves for other players do not work out.

Jose Mourinho has been linked with surprise interest in West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic and Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic as backups to Lukaku up front, and Cavani could in theory serve a similar role.