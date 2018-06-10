Zinedine Zidane has already held talks about replacing big-name CL manager just days after Real Madrid exit

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly already held initial talks about taking over as Juventus boss in the future.

According to Don Balon, the French tactician has discussed the prospect of replacing Massimiliano Allegri in around a year’s time if he ends up leaving Turin for a move to the Premier League.

Zidane played for Juventus during his career as one of the finest midfielders in the world, and he’s now very quickly built up a fine reputation as a coach as well.

In less than three full seasons in charge of Real Madrid, the 45-year-old won three Champions League titles and one La Liga to make an incredible start to life in management.

Juve could be very lucky to have him, though it seems Allegri is going nowhere for the time being.

The Daily Mail have recently claimed the Italian tactician was a target for Madrid to replace Zidane, but that he rejected that offer.

The Mail had also previously linked Allegri as a candidate for Arsenal as it seems likely top clubs will continue to be linked with him for some time after his stellar work in Serie A.

It remains to be seen if Zidane will ultimately get the chance to wind up back at Juventus as their manager, but Don Balon’s report that early talks have taken place must make it a real possibility at some point soon.

Having won a third Champions League title in a row, Zidane announced his decision to step down at the Bernabeu just days ago, but has not wasted time considering his future options, it would seem.