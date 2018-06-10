Manchester City are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez as the club just need to finalise agent fees.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who state that the Algeria international is close to finally joining City after a controversial saga in January.

As the report lays out, City were in for Mahrez then only for Leicester to hold out for as much as £80million for the player, though he could now be on his way to the Etihad Stadium at last.

This follows BBC Sport reporting that Mahrez was set to join City for around £60m, which looks a potential bargain for one of the best attacking players in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has already won the title as a Leicester player, as his dazzling performances in 2015/16 delivered the Foxes’ shock victory and also saw him awarded with the PFA Player of the Year prize.

Mahrez seems an ideal fit for City, who ran away with the title last term and who already have some of Europe’s finest attacking players in their ranks.

The prospect of Mahrez lining up alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane up front for Pep Guardiola’s side should certainly strike fear into the rest of the league.