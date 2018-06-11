Arsenal reportedly suffered a transfer blow over the weekend, but their reported target has slammed seemingly false reports over his future.

17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain youngster Yacine Adli will be known by Unai Emery following his stint in charge of the Parisian giants, with speculation suggesting a reunion could be on the cards, as per Sky Sports.

Given that the Spanish tactician gave the talented starlet his senior debut last season, he evidently rates his quality, and so he’d perhaps be open to a move to north London in order to further his career and secure more opportunities to flourish and continue his development.

As seen in the tweets below though, he has seemingly felt it necessary to respond to transfer speculation over his future, after RMC had initially claimed that he was considering a late U-turn to snub Arsenal and remain in France.

However, the image below shows his perceived response to reports, as he insists: “You have no idea what you’re on about”, while tagging himself in France when the report had suggested that he was in London.

In turn, it’s perhaps safe to say that Arsenal still have a strong chance of prising him away from PSG and bolstering their youth options, with Sport noting that Barcelona youngster Joel Lopez could also be Emirates bound.

Having missed out on the Champions League for two consecutive seasons, Arsenal would arguably be well advised to bring in more experienced and established individuals, such as Stephan Lichtsteiner, who will join on a free transfer this summer, as per BBC Sport.

However, they’re also seemingly eager to put the building blocks in for the future too and so it remains to be seen if Adli is part of that plan.