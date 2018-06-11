Barcelona are lining up Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah as an alternative should they fail to land a deal to bring Antoine Griezmann to the Camp Nou.

Don Balon are stating that the Blaugrana have identified Reds star Salah the one they will go for if Griezmann doesn’t end up securing a move to the Catalan giants this summer.

Don Balon have reported in the past that Liverpool will ask for at least €200M for Salah, a somewhat extortionate price for a player that has only had one truly spectacular season.

Salah proved himself to be one of the best players in the world this season, with the Egyptian just missing out to Lionel Messi in the race for the European Golden Boot.

The former Chelsea and Roma ace managed to clock up a total of 44 goals in all competitions as he helped guide Jurgen Klopp’s side to a Champions League final.

Despite this absolute sensational form, Salah has only managed a season like this once so far in his career, which makes the €200M Liverpool are reportedly wanting for him seem a bit steep.