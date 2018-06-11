Barcelona are reportedly on the cusp of announcing their first deal of the summer as it’s claimed that a €13m deal will be confirmed this week.

The Catalan giants secured a domestic double under Ernesto Valverde last season, and they did so using Gerard Deulofeu sparingly in the first half of the campaign before sending him out on loan to Watford in January.

An injury setback curtailed the Spaniard’s impact at Vicarage Road, but it seemingly hasn’t put the Premier League side off signing him as Mundo Deportivo claim that a €13m permanent move could be announced this week.

The 24-year-old scored one goal and provided one assist in seven league appearances for Watford, and his impact was seemingly enough to convince them to snap him up and end his stint at Barcelona.

It was undoubtedly a struggle for Deulofeu at the Nou Camp to prove his worth and become a regular fixture in the side, as he managed to make just 17 appearances last season before his loan exit with many of those coming off the bench.

With that in mind, coupled with how he flourished in a loan spell with AC Milan last season to suggest that he deserved a bigger role at Barcelona, the fact that he still couldn’t make his mark ultimately would have been a major indication that he had to move on to further his career.

With fierce competition for places at Barcelona as he battled with the likes of Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez for a place in the side in the attacking third, it was always going to be a struggle and a bit-part role for him.

Should the deal to join Watford go through as touted, Barcelona will have the reported €13m added to their transfer war chest this summer and space in the squad to add a reinforcement, while Deulofeu will hope to make his mark in England having also previously played for Everton too.