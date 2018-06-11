Barcelona transfer boost, interest builds in €35m-rated ace as Tottenham eye swoop

Barcelona will be looking to strengthen their squad where necessary this summer, but reports claim that they could be offered a fresh chance to offload a bit-part player.

While injuries also played their part, Rafinha has struggled to establish himself at the Nou Camp, and that led to his loan exit to join Inter in January for the second half of last season.

SEE MORE: Barcelona set for imminent announcement to confirm €13m deal this week

It turned out to be a successful stint for the 25-year-old, as he scored two goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances in Serie A, emerging as a key figure in Luciano Spalletti’s side to help them qualify for the Champions League.

That should have been enough to secure a permanent move to join the Italian outfit, but as noted by Sport, the Nerazzurri have dallied over his signing for a €35m fee, and that has led to Tottenham emerging as a potential destination instead.

It’s claimed that Mauricio Pochettino is particularly keen on adding Rafinha to his squad, as he looks to continue to establish Spurs as a top-four side in the Premier League, while also pushing on and challenging for major honours with a squad deep enough to compete on various fronts.

Rafinha would undoubtedly be an important addition in that regard, but it remains to be seen whether or not his good form with Inter has perhaps convinced Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde to show more faith in him and give him a role at the Nou Camp.

Given the report from Sport claims that Tottenham are joining Inter in expressing an interest in the midfielder, that would suggest that an exit is more likely. In turn, time will tell if his reported €35m price-tag is met by the Premier League side, something that Inter have seemingly been unwilling to meet to this point.