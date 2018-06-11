Man Utd wasted little time in securing their first summer signing with Fred, but they’ve been hit with a setback in their pursuit of a reported second target.

The Red Devils fell short in all departments last season, finishing 19 points adrift of rivals Man City in the Premier League title race, while failing to claim silverware in the Champions League or domestic cups.

In turn, reinforcements will arguably be needed this summer to help bridge that gap, and as noted by the club’s official site, they’ve all-but added Fred to their squad as the Brazilian firstly focuses on the World Cup this summer.

However, despite registering the second best defensive record in the league last season, the Red Devils have been linked with bolstering their backline, but as noted by AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci below, the Italian international will not be leaving the Italian giants this summer.

‘There is no problem whatsoever [at Milan],” Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia, as per the Daily Mail, who claim that United were targeting him. “I hope these rumours will be put to bed so we can build something important.

“We’re aiming to return to the Champions League and to compete for big objectives.”

Bonucci joined the Rossoneri from Juventus in a €40m deal last summer, as per BBC Sport, but things didn’t go plan for the club last season as they finished sixth again and missed out on the Champions League.

After an upturn in form following the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso, they will remain positive about the future and what can be achieved next season, and that has seemingly played a key role in Bonucci’s stance on his future.

Nevertheless, things could still become complicated for Milan depending on the outcome of their UEFA hearing this month, with the governing body confirming in May that they had breached FFP regulations, as per their official statement.