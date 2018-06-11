Barcelona have confirmed that they’ve reached an agreement with Watford over the permanent sale of winger Gerard Deulofeu.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Hornets, where he managed one goal and one assist in seven Premier League appearances, albeit he also suffered an injury setback.

Nevertheless, it was seemingly enough to convince Watford boss Javi Gracia that his compatriot was needed at Vicarage Road, and Barcelona confirmed in an official statement on Monday that they had reached an agreement over a €17m move, €4m of which is made up of bonuses.

Despite coming through the youth ranks at the Nou Camp after initially joining Barcelona in 2003, Deulofeu was never able to settle and secure a consistent place in the plans of the first team coach.

After loan spells at Everton and Sevilla, he flourished with AC Milan last season to break back into the Spain squad and prove that he was worthy of a more prominent role at a top club with Barcelona opting to exercise their buy-back clause which led to his return last summer.

However, he made just 17 appearances in all competitions last season, many of which were off the bench, and so an exit does seem like the most sensible move for all concerned parties as he continued to face stiff competition with the Catalan giants in Ernesto Valverde’s squad.

Barca will now have additional funds to recruit, Deulofeu will get a bigger role at Watford, and Gracia will hope that he can get the best out of him moving forward.