Great news for Barcelona: Crucial agreement touted, advanced talks over deal

After losing Andres Iniesta this summer following his emotional exit at the end of last season, Barcelona will be keen to keep other pillars of the side in place.

Ernesto Valverde enjoyed a successful first season at the helm at the Nou Camp in winning a domestic double, as he relied on prominent figures in the dressing room.

SEE MORE: Barcelona set for imminent announcement to confirm €13m deal this week

The likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique were all key as senior figures in the group, as was midfield stalwart Sergio Busquets who made 50 appearances in all competitions last year, and it’s suggested that he could be in line for a contract renewal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the two parties are in advanced talks over a new deal with his agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, suggesting that an agreement isn’t far off at all.

In turn, it would appear as though the 29-year-old could move closer to securing a contract to keep him at Barcelona until the latter stages of his career or perhaps until retirement.

Busquets has been with the Catalan giants since coming through the youth ranks in 2005, and has since gone on to make 482 appearances for the senior side while winning seven La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies and various other pieces of silverware and individual accolades.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that he is a leading figure in the dressing room and boasts vast experience at the highest level, Barcelona will surely want to keep one of their own at the club for the foreseeable future if he continues to have a positive influence on the side.

That is seemingly where talks are taking them, as Mundo Deportivo add that it could be matter of days before an agreement is reached and a potential announcement is made.