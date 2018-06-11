Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has wasted little time in bringing in reinforcements this summer, and another is reportedly on the radar this week.

The Portuguese tactician endured a disappointing campaign last year, as he saw his side finish 19 points adrift of Premier League champions Man City, while they lost in the FA Cup final to Chelsea to end the season empty-handed.

In turn, that has seemingly led to a push to bring in new signings and to do business early this summer, with BBC Sport reporting that Brazilian midfielder Fred will cost them £47m, while BBC add that £19m has been spent on former Porto defender Diogo Dalot.

Now, The Sun claim that Mourinho isn’t going to slow down his recruitment drive, as he’s already set his sights on a third signing before the World Cup gets underway later this week with £50m-rated Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld said to be the priority.

Should that materialise, that will take his spending to £116m and we’re still only in June.

Given Man Utd boasted the second-best defence in the Premier League last season and have central options such as Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof at Mourinho’s disposal already, it doesn’t seem like it needs to be addressed with any urgency.

However, should the United boss get his reported way, Alderweireld may be arriving at Old Trafford in the near future, albeit his primary focus will now be on the World Cup with Belgium with the tournament just days away from getting started.

Whether or not more new signings follow remains to be seen, but Man Utd are certainly sending out an early warning to their rivals that they mean business this summer and intend on being in a much stronger position to fight for trophies next season.