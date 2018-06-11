Lionel Messi is reportedly desperate for Barcelona to keep ahold of Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez, with manager Ernesto Valverde willing to let the player secure his departure from the club.

Don Balon are reporting that the Argentine superstar thinks that Spaniard Suarez still has something to offer to the Blaugrana, and that he thinks boss Valverde needs to give him more a chance in the first team.

The news outlet are also reporting that Valverde would be willing to see the player leave the club, but that Messi has other plans.

Suarez played a fairly big role for Valverde’s side this season, with the midfielder making a total of 27 appearances in all competitions to help Barcelona reclaim the La Liga title.

The player also had a part to play in the Copa Del Rey, with Suarez managing to make a total of five appearances, and bagging one goal and an assist to assist the Blaugrana in claiming their fourth consecutive Spanish cup.

If Barcelona are to listen to Messi’s pleas, it’ll be interesting to see if Valverde decides to utilise the player more for Barca next season.