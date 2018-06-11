Barcelona have set a price tag of €50M on the head of quality shot-stopper Jasper Cillessen, with both Liverpool and Chelsea interested in taking the Dutchman off the Blaugrana’s hands.

Don Balon are reporting that the Spanish giants are keen to get rid of the former Ajax star, and that the club are willing to accept an offer of €50M for the player.

The news outlet are also stating that both Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as Juventus, are keen on making a move for the player, so we could see the two English giants battle it out for the player if things go to plan.

Cillessen has been a valiant servant for the Blaugrana since his move from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2016, with the Dutchman proving to be a solid back for German Marc-Andre Ter Stegen these past few seasons.

The 29-year-old made 11 appearances in total this season, with most of these coming in the Copa Del Rey, where Cillessen managed to keep seven clean sheets in nine games to help the club win their fourth consecutive Spanish Cup.

It seems Liverpool and Chelsea will have to fork out a bit in order to sign Cillessen this summer, with €50M being somewhat of a steep price for a player not playing consistent first team football at the Camp Nou.