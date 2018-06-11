Fekir alternative: £12m Premier League star to Liverpool as £52m deal for superstar collapses

A Premier League star could move to Liverpool as an alternative to Lyon midfielder Nail Fekir.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp could be eyeing a deal for Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri after a transfer for Lyon star Nail Fekir collapsed.

It looks as though the Premier League star could be seen as an alternative to Nabil Fekir after a deal for the Lyon star looks to have stalled.

The Liverpool Echo have reported today that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are now looking at alternatives after Lyon announced last night that a move from the Reds to bring Fekir from France to Anfield was officially off.

The news naturally shocked many with the Telegraph reporting on just Friday that Liverpool were edging incredibly close to a £52m deal for the French international with the move looking to be on the verge of being completed.

The Mail have reported today that Stoke City star and Switzerland international Shaqiri has been linked with a move to Liverpool with serious interest from the Reds. Further, the report states that Shaqiri has refused to rule out a proposed move.

The Express have noted that Liverpool could bring the former Inter Milan midfielder to Anfield for just £12m given Stoke City’s relegation but if a deal does come to fruition it is sure to be significantly underwhelming given Liverpool’s recent links with Fekir.