Pep Guardiola eyes staggering £88m bid to bolster Man City attacking options

Given his Man City side scored a whopping 106 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, the last thing Pep Guardiola seemingly needs is a bigger attacking threat.

The Spanish tactician can already call on the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and many others, and so spending money elsewhere to strengthen the squad would seem logical as they already boast the most potent attack in England.

However, as reported by The Sun, via Sport Mediaset in Italy, Man City and Guardiola are being linked with an £88m swoop for Juventus and Brazil winger Douglas Costa, just days after the Serie A champions bought him for £35m.

The 27-year-old has only just secured a permanent move to join the Turin giants off the back of a successful season in which he scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 47 appearances en route to a domestic double.

In turn, the decision from Juventus to sign him outright makes perfect sense. However, whether that is with a view of him remaining as a key figure in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad or as a potential plan to make a significant profit on him remains to be seen.

Should the move materialise, it would offer the pair a chance of a reunion having previously worked together at Bayern Munich, but it remains to be seen whether or not Costa is one of Guardiola’s priorities this summer.

Having landed the Premier League title and League Cup, it was a successful season this past year for the Spaniard and his players. However, after falling short in the FA Cup and Champions League, they will perhaps feel as though they need to improve the squad further in order to compete on various fronts.

It’s difficult to see the Costa deal making sense though, as given he offers pace, movement, creativity out wide and an eye for goal, it isn’t too dissimilar to what Sterling or Sane offer. In turn, Guardiola would surely be better off adding a player with different attributes to offer a different dynamic in the final third if he is indeed eager to bolster his attacking options.