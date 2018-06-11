After picking up a domestic double last season, Man City boss Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly be plotting how to sustain that success and add to it next year.

The Citizens coasted to the Premier League title as they finished 19 points above nearest rivals Man Utd, but having fallen short in the FA Cup and Champions League, improvements are still arguably needed.

One area of Guardiola’s squad which may need to be addressed sooner rather than later is the defensive midfield role, with Yaya Toure leaving the club this summer after his deal expires while stalwart Fernandinho carried a heavy workload this past campaign.

The Brazilian international, who turns 34 next year, played in 48 games last season, and so in terms of rotation and strength in depth, a reinforcement in that department is arguably needed.

According to Calciomercato, that’s exactly what Guardiola could be looking at as Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has suggested that the Premier League champions could be just days away from wrapping up a deal worth €55m+ for Jorginho.

“We do not have a definitive agreement on the price yet, but we are approaching closure,” he is quoted as saying. “Everything can happen, but it is possible that the transfer will close in the next days. We have to negotiate, but we have a very good relationship with the leaders of the City.”

The Italian international established himself as a key figure in the Napoli side over the past three seasons, playing a crucial role in front of the defence in terms of providing defensive protection while also setting the tempo and building attacks using his technical quality, vision and passing range.

With those attributes in mind, he could arguably be a dream fit in Guardiola’s system and style of play, and so this really would be a quality addition from the Spanish tactician if a deal can go through for Jorginho to join City this summer.