Real Madrid are eyeing up Spurs and England midfielder Dele Alli, someone they view as a replacement for key star Luka Modric.

Don Balon are stating that the Spanish giants are keeping an eye the England international, and that former player Roberto Carlos has recommended Alli to Los Blancos.

The news outlet have also reported that the club are aware that Modric needs replacing, and that Alli is a player who is liked by many at the club.

Alli has been absolutely sensational for the north London side since his move from League 1 side MK Dons in the summer of 2015.

The youngster has managed to bag total of 46 goals and 41 assists in 146 appearances for the Lilywhites, a fantastic record for a midfielder of his age.

The player’s best season for Pochettino’s side came in the 2016/17 campaign, with Alli managing to clock up a total of 18 goals and nine assists in the league to help the club secure a second place finish in the league.

If Madrid do come in for Alli, it may be a hard proposal for the Englishman to turn down given the Spanish giants’ pedigree.