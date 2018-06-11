Real Madrid and Liverpool have seemingly been handed fresh hope of landing a touted target who wants his future sorted out before the World Cup.

With just three days to go until the tournament in Russia gets underway, that doesn’t leave a great deal of time to get a deal done.

Nevertheless, as reported by Calciomercato, Roma goalkeeper Alisson has insisted that in an ideal world he wants his future resolved this week, with both Real Madrid and Liverpool specifically mentioned as being interested in the report.

“I think everything will be resolved before the World Cup begins, it’s what I want,” he is quoted as saying in the report from Calciomercato. “The truth is that I left everything in the hands of my manager. If everything is not resolved, it will be discussed after the World Cup. Right now, I’m focused only on the World Cup.

“There are some possibilities, we are working on each of these together with Roma, with respect to the club.”

That will be a concern for Roma as the Brazilian international has undoubtedly established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe, keeping 22 clean sheets in 49 appearances in all competitions last season.

Coupled with his technical quality to build out from the back, he was key in helping Roma secure Champions League qualification this past season, and so it remains to be seen whether or not they can keep hold of the 25-year-old.

With regards to interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool, one move seems to make more sense than the other.

Madrid shot-stopper Keylor Navas has been an instrumental part of the club’s success since he joined in 2014, playing his role in a La Liga title triumph and three consecutive Champions League wins.

In turn, it doesn’t seem as though the Spanish giants need to invest heavily in a new goalkeeper.

In contrast, after his horror show in the Champions League final last month, question marks will be raised over whether or not Loris Karius still has the faith of Liverpool, as after cementing his place in the side to end the season, his habit of making costly errors returned at the worst possible time to make an argument that the Reds should look for a replacement.